NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.600-2.850 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on NXRT. StockNews.com upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.25.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NXRT

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at NexPoint Residential Trust

Shares of NXRT stock opened at $31.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.85. The company has a market cap of $797.82 million, a PE ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $50.44.

In related news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $168,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,672.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexPoint Residential Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 332.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter valued at $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter valued at $131,000. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located, middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.