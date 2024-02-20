Newpark Resources (NR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Newpark Resources Trading Down 0.6 %

NR stock opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Newpark Resources has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $7.63. The stock has a market cap of $542.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 2.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day moving average is $6.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 13.7% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 23,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 938,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 66.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 64,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 706,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NR shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Newpark Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut Newpark Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Newpark Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

