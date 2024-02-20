NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $6,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEU. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NewMarket by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 586,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in NewMarket by 23.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 288,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,725,000 after acquiring an additional 55,691 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in NewMarket by 62.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 229,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,463,000 after acquiring an additional 88,476 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in NewMarket by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in NewMarket by 8.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,257,000 after acquiring an additional 10,213 shares during the last quarter. 60.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 4th.

NYSE NEU traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $600.66. 19,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,372. NewMarket Co. has a 1-year low of $334.36 and a 1-year high of $608.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $570.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $509.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.85.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

