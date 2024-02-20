New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $688.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.52. The company has a current ratio of 12.41, a quick ratio of 12.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $12.00.

New York Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.54%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -43.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYMT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,044,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,763,000 after purchasing an additional 153,495 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 71.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 191,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 79,549 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,101,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 326,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 40,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NYMT shares. UBS Group started coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.70.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

