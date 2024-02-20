Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 295701 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Nevada Copper Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.94. The firm has a market cap of C$98.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.14.

Nevada Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. It holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property that consist of approximately 24,300 acres of contiguous mineral rights located in northwestern Nevada, the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.