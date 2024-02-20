Netrum (NTR) Price Hits $24.54

Netrum (NTR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Netrum has a total market cap of $52.51 million and $1,700.27 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Netrum coin can now be bought for approximately $24.54 or 0.00047302 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Netrum has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Netrum

Netrum’s total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @netrumcoin. The official website for Netrum is netrum.io.

Netrum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Neom (NEOM) is a cryptocurrency . Neom has a current supply of 2,577,890.378321 with 2,139,819.473842 in circulation. The last known price of Neom is 24.538553 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://netrum.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Netrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

