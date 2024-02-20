Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) is Technology Crossover Management VIII Ltd.’s 6th Largest Position

Technology Crossover Management VIII Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,949,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507,808 shares during the period. Nerdy makes up about 1.3% of Technology Crossover Management VIII Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Technology Crossover Management VIII Ltd.’s holdings in Nerdy were worth $14,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRDY. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nerdy by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 20,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in Nerdy by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 30,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management boosted its holdings in Nerdy by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 3,036.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Nerdy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Nerdy from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.67.

NYSE:NRDY traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $3.07. The stock had a trading volume of 929,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,274. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.46. Nerdy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $5.37.

In other news, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $94,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,258,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,963,481.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 31,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $94,848.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,547,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,777. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,258,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,963,481.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

