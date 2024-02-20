Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Purchased by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Neogen were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Neogen in the first quarter worth about $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neogen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Neogen by 416.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neogen alerts:

Neogen Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.18. 743,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,338,961. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.38. Neogen Co. has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $24.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Neogen had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEOG. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Neogen from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 28th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEOG

Neogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.