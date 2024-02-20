Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of STOK opened at $5.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.73. Stoke Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.52.
In other Stoke Therapeutics news, insider Barry Ticho sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,508.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.
