Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Stoke Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of STOK opened at $5.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.73. Stoke Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, insider Barry Ticho sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,508.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,738,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 976.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,126 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,011,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 949,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,545,000 after acquiring an additional 521,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,382,000 after buying an additional 448,175 shares during the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

