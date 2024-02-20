Navcoin (NAV) Price Tops $0.0468

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 20th. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $28,635.74 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Navcoin has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0468 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.91 or 0.00113196 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00034489 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00020458 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006804 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001946 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

