NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of NatWest Group to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 315 ($3.97) to GBX 330 ($4.16) in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NatWest Group to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 230 ($2.90) to GBX 280 ($3.53) in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of NatWest Group to an underperform rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.90) target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 360 ($4.53) to GBX 300 ($3.78) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 310.63 ($3.91).

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NWG

NatWest Group Stock Down 2.0 %

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

Shares of LON NWG opened at GBX 225 ($2.83) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 217.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 218.58. The company has a market cap of £19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 459.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.34. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of GBX 168 ($2.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 296.10 ($3.73).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a GBX 11.50 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.37%. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $5.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,265.31%.

Insider Activity at NatWest Group

In related news, insider Paul Thwaite sold 3,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.77), for a total value of £6,971.80 ($8,778.39). In related news, insider Paul Thwaite sold 3,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.77), for a total value of £6,971.80 ($8,778.39). Also, insider Roisin Donnelly purchased 1,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.78) per share, for a total transaction of £2,691.78 ($3,389.30). 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NatWest Group

(Get Free Report)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.