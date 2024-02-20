National World Plc (LON:NWOR) Insider David Lindsay Buys 50,000 Shares

National World Plc (LON:NWOR – Get Free Report) insider David Lindsay purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of £7,500 ($9,443.47).

National World Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NWOR stock traded down GBX 0.14 ($0.00) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 15.12 ($0.19). 298,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,842. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 15.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 16.05. The stock has a market cap of £40.46 million, a PE ratio of 1,525.00 and a beta of 0.80. National World Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 13 ($0.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 24 ($0.30). The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29.

Get National World alerts:

National World Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

National World Plc operates in the news publishing industry in the United Kingdom. It provides news and information services through a portfolio of multimedia publications and websites. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for National World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.