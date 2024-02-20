My DeFi Pet Trading Down 2.1% Over Last Week (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 20th. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for $0.0452 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $1.88 million and $501,444.46 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000697 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000043 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00016634 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00005236 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

DPET is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,617,680 tokens. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

