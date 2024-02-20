Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) PT Raised to C$17.00

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s FY2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Acumen Capital decreased their price target on Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. CIBC raised Mullen Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Securities set a C$16.75 price target on Mullen Group and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$18.61.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MTL

Mullen Group Stock Performance

Mullen Group Announces Dividend

Shares of MTL stock opened at C$14.87 on Friday. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of C$12.82 and a 12-month high of C$16.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

About Mullen Group

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.