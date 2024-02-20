Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target Raised to C$20.00 at Cormark

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Acumen Capital upped their price objective on Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Securities set a C$16.75 price objective on Mullen Group and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mullen Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$18.61.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is 41.14%.
Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.
