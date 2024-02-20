MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) PT Lowered to C$62.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at CIBC from C$71.00 to C$62.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Acumen Capital upped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$59.86.

MTY Food Group Stock Performance

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group stock traded down C$1.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$49.05. The company had a trading volume of 53,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,545. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.95. MTY Food Group has a 52 week low of C$49.00 and a 52 week high of C$69.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$55.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$56.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.54.

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

