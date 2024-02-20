MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) PT Lowered to C$60.00 at TD Securities

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Free Report) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MTY Food Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$61.14.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.
MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.
