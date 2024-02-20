MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) PT Lowered to C$60.00 at TD Securities

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYFree Report) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MTY Food Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$61.14.

MTY Food Group Price Performance

Shares of MTY opened at C$50.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.54, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. MTY Food Group has a one year low of C$49.26 and a one year high of C$69.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$55.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$56.72.

MTY Food Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

