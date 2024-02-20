MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target Increased to C$75.00 by Analysts at Acumen Capital

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Acumen Capital from C$60.00 to C$75.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$71.00 to C$59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MTY Food Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$61.14.
MTY Food Group Stock Down 0.1 %
MTY Food Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.
About MTY Food Group
MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.
