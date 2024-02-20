MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target Increased to C$75.00 by Analysts at Acumen Capital

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYFree Report) had its price objective upped by Acumen Capital from C$60.00 to C$75.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$71.00 to C$59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MTY Food Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$61.14.

MTY Food Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TSE MTY opened at C$50.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.54. The company has a market cap of C$1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.95. MTY Food Group has a 12 month low of C$49.26 and a 12 month high of C$69.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$55.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$56.72.

MTY Food Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

