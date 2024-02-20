Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by Provence Wealth Management Group

Provence Wealth Management Group raised its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 997 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Glenview Trust co increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 10.8% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,688 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,006,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,347,000 after acquiring an additional 8,514 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.4% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSI stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $321.96. The stock had a trading volume of 22,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,246. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.85 and a 12-month high of $333.00. The company has a market cap of $53.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 441.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.29.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

