Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 940 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,767 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Paylocity worth $7,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Paylocity from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Paylocity from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Paylocity from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paylocity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.47.

Paylocity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.92. 139,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,000. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.93, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.89. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $139.40 and a twelve month high of $230.52.

Insider Transactions at Paylocity

In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total transaction of $228,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,827.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 24,504 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $4,299,716.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,587,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,383,899.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total transaction of $228,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,827.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,023 shares of company stock worth $4,547,235 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

See Also

