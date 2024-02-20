Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 8,521 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,521 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $9,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,823,000 after purchasing an additional 15,511 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JLL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $173.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.14.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:JLL traded down $4.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.23. 83,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $119.46 and a 1-year high of $193.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62 and a beta of 1.43.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

