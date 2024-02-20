Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 8,325 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,325 shares during the period. Fastenal makes up approximately 1.3% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Fastenal worth $15,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berkshire Bank increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 48,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $2,331,196.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $25,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,826.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $2,331,196.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,120 shares of company stock valued at $8,118,031 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,161,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,213,840. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $50.30 and a 12 month high of $70.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 77.23%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

