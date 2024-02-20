Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 1,566 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $5,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of THO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in THOR Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,312,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,105,000 after purchasing an additional 53,286 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in THOR Industries by 0.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,165,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,392,000 after purchasing an additional 44,225 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in THOR Industries by 7.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,372,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,534,000 after purchasing an additional 160,806 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in THOR Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,600,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in THOR Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,450,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on THO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

THOR Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of THOR Industries stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $119.40. The stock had a trading volume of 138,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,150. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.50 and a 1 year high of $122.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.78.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 7.48%. THOR Industries’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

Insider Activity at THOR Industries

In related news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $383,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,309,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

