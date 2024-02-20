Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,237 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of HealthEquity worth $8,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HQY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,346,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,264,000 after purchasing an additional 58,684 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,173,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,041,000 after purchasing an additional 31,009 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,638,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,170,000 after acquiring an additional 244,868 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,648,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,659,000 after acquiring an additional 907,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,816,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,820,000 after acquiring an additional 65,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

In other HealthEquity news, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $2,857,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,630 shares in the company, valued at $6,961,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $2,857,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,961,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $199,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,999,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,102 shares of company stock worth $3,379,812 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HQY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays began coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HQY

HealthEquity Price Performance

Shares of HQY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.24. The stock had a trading volume of 200,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,591. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.86 and a 52 week high of $83.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.55.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.63 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 3.00%. On average, analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.