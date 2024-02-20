Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 232,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,286,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at about $799,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth about $37,672,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,548,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,483,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 12,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $157,777.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,492,168 shares in the company, valued at $210,440,063.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 12,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $157,777.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,440,063.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $8,630,129.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,352,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,376,217.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,545,283 shares of company stock worth $22,555,512. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.45.

Brookfield Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE BN traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,128,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,072. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.46 billion, a PE ratio of 65.08 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.39. Brookfield Co. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $41.60.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $24.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

