Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Makes New $3.29 Million Investment in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 242.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ARE traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.68. The stock had a trading volume of 348,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,927. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.89, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.73 and a twelve month high of $160.72.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($2.83). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $757.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 940.76%.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total transaction of $1,180,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,308 shares in the company, valued at $19,635,985.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total transaction of $1,180,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,308 shares in the company, valued at $19,635,985.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $292,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,092.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,354 shares of company stock worth $2,053,571 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

ARE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

