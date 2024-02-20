Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $29.21 Million Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,676 shares during the period. Axon Enterprise accounts for about 2.3% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Axon Enterprise worth $29,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $247.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.36.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $8,909,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 309,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,911,067.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total value of $146,291.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,374,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $8,909,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 309,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,911,067.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,176 shares of company stock worth $11,017,910. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AXON traded down $2.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $267.26. 131,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,883. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $256.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.86. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.37 and a twelve month high of $274.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.