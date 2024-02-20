Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 143,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,511,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 1.0% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 567,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,304,000 after purchasing an additional 42,771 shares in the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 3,765,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,227,000 after purchasing an additional 144,948 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 95,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,293,000 after purchasing an additional 11,230 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,024,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,932,000 after purchasing an additional 420,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 483,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,005,000 after purchasing an additional 50,761 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $1.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.88. The stock had a trading volume of 7,257,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,573,406. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $81.21 and a 12 month high of $135.17. The company has a market capitalization of $647.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.81 and its 200 day moving average is $98.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 38.80%. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. Analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4408 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.25.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Articles

