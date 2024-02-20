Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,955,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in AON by 35.3% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of AON by 131.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at $50,831,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 159.9% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 7.6% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

AON Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:AON traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $312.33. 348,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,583. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $280.89 and a 12-month high of $347.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $302.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.84.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,420,445.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,690,098. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,463,980. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $6,420,445.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,570 shares in the company, valued at $49,690,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on AON. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $336.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AON

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.