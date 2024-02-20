Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Buys 1,790 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,421 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 37.1% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,992,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,892 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Q2 by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,225,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,540,000 after purchasing an additional 729,959 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter worth about $16,200,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 329.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 630,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after buying an additional 483,529 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Q2 by 948.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 525,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after purchasing an additional 475,377 shares during the last quarter.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 Stock Performance

Shares of QTWO stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,054. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.58 and a 200 day moving average of $36.66. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -30.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on QTWO. TheStreet raised shares of Q2 from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Q2 from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Q2 from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on QTWO

Insider Activity

In other Q2 news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $27,994.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,229,581.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Q2 news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $27,994.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,229,581.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 33,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $1,449,617.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 473,411 shares in the company, valued at $20,323,534.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,254 shares of company stock worth $9,343,742 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Profile

(Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.