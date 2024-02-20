Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Buys 1,011 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,514 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 290.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 94.9% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 108.5% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $717,379.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.37, for a total transaction of $319,434.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,857 shares of company stock worth $148,790,491. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $13.01 on Tuesday, hitting $570.94. 1,699,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,724,223. The company has a market cap of $247.08 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $514.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $454.04. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.33 and a 1 year high of $597.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Netflix

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.