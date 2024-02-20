Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,198 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $13.27 on Tuesday, reaching $642.47. The stock had a trading volume of 742,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,005. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $625.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $562.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $384.05 and a fifty-two week high of $664.83. The stock has a market cap of $179.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.67.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

