Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 63,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,887,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 241.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 121.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at $41,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Canadian National Railway stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.22. 448,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,845. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $130.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $82.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.