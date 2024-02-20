Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Acquires 80 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 942 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 44.4% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its holdings in Booking by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $23.79 on Tuesday, reaching $3,693.05. 117,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,822. The company has a market cap of $128.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,554.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,239.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,382.54 and a 12 month high of $3,844.76.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,657,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,430,991 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKNG. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,582.54.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

