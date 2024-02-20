Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MSDL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.50 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Stock Performance

Shares of MSDL stock opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a twelve month low of $20.18 and a twelve month high of $20.82.

