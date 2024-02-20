Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Mohawk Industries from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.10.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MHK opened at $115.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.68. Mohawk Industries has a one year low of $76.02 and a one year high of $118.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 1.31.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mohawk Industries

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $517,495.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at $842,387.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 4.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth $1,043,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 23.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 98.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mohawk Industries

(Get Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.