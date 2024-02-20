ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Trading Down 7.8%

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Free Report) shares were down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $45.91 and last traded at $45.92. Approximately 26,349 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 123,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on ModivCare from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

ModivCare Trading Down 7.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ModivCare

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.54.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in ModivCare in the fourth quarter valued at $1,701,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of ModivCare by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of ModivCare by 199.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 13,146 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Oracle Alpha Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare during the 4th quarter worth $234,000.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

