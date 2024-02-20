ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Stock Price Down 7.8%

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $45.91 and last traded at $45.92. 26,349 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 123,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.79.
Separately, Barrington Research increased their price target on ModivCare from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in ModivCare by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 394.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 200.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 388.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter.
ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.
