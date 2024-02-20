ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Stock Price Down 7.8%

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $45.91 and last traded at $45.92. 26,349 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 123,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research increased their price target on ModivCare from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Get ModivCare alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ModivCare

ModivCare Trading Down 7.0 %

Institutional Trading of ModivCare

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.75. The company has a market cap of $657.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in ModivCare by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 394.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 200.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 388.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter.

ModivCare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.