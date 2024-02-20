Mizuho Boosts DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Price Target to $152.00

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $140.00 to $152.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.86.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DASH opened at $116.01 on Friday. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $51.50 and a 52-week high of $126.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.11. The stock has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.13 and a beta of 1.72.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.24). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DoorDash will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $663,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 426,738 shares in the company, valued at $40,459,029.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $663,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 426,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,459,029.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $9,143,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,962,689.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 412,080 shares of company stock worth $42,117,691 over the last three months. 9.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 448.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 361.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 101.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

