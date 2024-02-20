Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 480.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 13.6% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 348,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,529,000 after acquiring an additional 41,600 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 50.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 496,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,438,000 after buying an additional 167,080 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 208.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 300.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 173,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 129,841 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor Price Performance

Vista Outdoor stock opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $33.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

Get Our Latest Report on VSTO

About Vista Outdoor

(Free Report)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.