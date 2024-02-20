Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases Shares of 4,661 Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOR. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Worthington Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Worthington Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 1,470.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. 45.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Worthington Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Worthington Enterprises Price Performance

Worthington Enterprises stock opened at $61.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.99 and its 200-day moving average is $62.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.91 and a 12 month high of $63.87.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.15 million. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Worthington Enterprises Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Worthington Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.44%.

Worthington Enterprises Company Profile

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

Featured Articles

