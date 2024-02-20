Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New Investment in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPBD. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upbound Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Upbound Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Upbound Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Upbound Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Upbound Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.94 per share, for a total transaction of $30,041.28. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,922.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Upbound Group Stock Performance

Upbound Group Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:UPBD opened at $32.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.80 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.82. Upbound Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $36.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. This is a positive change from Upbound Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Upbound Group’s payout ratio is currently 1,057.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens raised shares of Upbound Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Upbound Group Company Profile

Upbound Group, Inc, an omni-channel platform company, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

