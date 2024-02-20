Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New Investment in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPBD. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upbound Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Upbound Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Upbound Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Upbound Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Upbound Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.94 per share, for a total transaction of $30,041.28. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,922.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Upbound Group Stock Performance
Upbound Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. This is a positive change from Upbound Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Upbound Group’s payout ratio is currently 1,057.22%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Stephens raised shares of Upbound Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UPBD
Upbound Group Company Profile
Upbound Group, Inc, an omni-channel platform company, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Upbound Group
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- These 5 stocks have unique competitive edge and room to run
Receive News & Ratings for Upbound Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upbound Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.