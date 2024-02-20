Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $319,000 in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 65,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in NuScale Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $439,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in NuScale Power by 54.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,219,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,774,000 after buying an additional 1,132,131 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in NuScale Power by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 158,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 63,519 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in NuScale Power by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 10,666 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SMR. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

NuScale Power Trading Down 5.6 %

NYSE SMR opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. NuScale Power Co. has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $10.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.06.

NuScale Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.