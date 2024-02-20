Mirabella Financial Services LLP Has $249,000 Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter worth $1,182,897,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth $602,107,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 12.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,218,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,378,788,000 after buying an additional 1,157,470 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2,358.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 989,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,382,000 after buying an additional 948,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 35.0% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,436,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,336,000 after buying an additional 631,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

NYSE:WCN opened at $167.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.95 and its 200-day moving average is $142.03. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.12 and a 1-year high of $168.33.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In other news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WCN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. CIBC boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.31.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

