Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires Shares of 3,164 Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CWST. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,266,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,718,000 after purchasing an additional 664,068 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,801,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,882,000 after purchasing an additional 532,019 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,106,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 269.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 483,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,372,000 after purchasing an additional 352,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 899,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,602,000 after purchasing an additional 338,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

CWST has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

CWST opened at $91.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 204.07, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.15 and a 200-day moving average of $81.73. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $95.78.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $359.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.08 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

