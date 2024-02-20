Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires New Stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,328,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,968,000 after purchasing an additional 215,794 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Perrigo by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,469,000 after purchasing an additional 554,915 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,625,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,921,000 after buying an additional 109,441 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 35.6% in the second quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 5,367,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,233,000 after buying an additional 1,408,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,270,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,110,000 after acquiring an additional 193,783 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PRGO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Insider Activity at Perrigo

In related news, EVP Robert Willis bought 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.01 per share, for a total transaction of $172,105.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 19,105 shares in the company, valued at $592,446.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Perrigo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $32.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.27. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $26.81 and a 52 week high of $40.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 640.73 and a beta of 0.67.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

