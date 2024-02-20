MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,192,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298,800 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.38% of MINISO Group worth $30,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MINISO Group by 95.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in MINISO Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 161,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in MINISO Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in MINISO Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 61,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in MINISO Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 445,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. 21.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MNSO stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $18.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,399,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.30 and its 200-day moving average is $22.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.29. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $29.92.

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. MINISO Group had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $519.62 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of MINISO Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

