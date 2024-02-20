M&F Bancorp, Inc. (MFBP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 22nd

M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from M&F Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

M&F Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of M&F Bancorp stock remained flat at $11.90 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,893. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day moving average is $15.22. M&F Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $30.75.

Get M&F Bancorp alerts:

M&F Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

M&F Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Mechanics and Farmers Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in North Carolina. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits; checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for M&F Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&F Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.