MetisDAO (METIS) Market Cap Reaches $460.76 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for approximately $87.75 or 0.00167902 BTC on major exchanges. MetisDAO has a market cap of $460.76 million and $22.27 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00015840 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00014004 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,280.52 or 1.00028774 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000968 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00009085 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000057 BTC.

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006798 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,250,547 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,250,547 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 87.62146135 USD and is down -4.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 185 active market(s) with $20,760,777.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars.

