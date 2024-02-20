Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 13,288 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 13,272 shares.The stock last traded at $12.72 and had previously closed at $12.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTAL. National Bank Financial began coverage on Metals Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Eight Capital set a $15.00 price target on Metals Acquisition and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Get Metals Acquisition alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTAL

Metals Acquisition Trading Up 4.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Metals Acquisition

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Metals Acquisition by 26.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 300,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,992,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Metals Acquisition by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 56,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Metals Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on operating and acquiring metals and mining businesses. The company operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. Metals Acquisition Limited is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Metals Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metals Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.